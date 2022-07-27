Charles and Camilla attend 139th Sandringham Flower Show
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited the 139th Sandringham Flower Show.
The couple arrived at the Norfolk show in a carriage drawn by two white horses and toured displays of flowers, vegetables and crafts.
Prince Charles told one exhibitor he used to visit the show with his grandmother every year and said she would be "so pleased it keeps going".
The event was cancelled for the past two years due to Covid.
The one-day event takes place at the Queen's Sandringham Estate and attracts about 20,000 visitors each year.
During a stop at the Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) tent, Camilla bought three knitted toys - a bear, a dog and a tortoise costing £2 each, paying with a £20 note.
WI member Sandra Smith, 77, said Camilla was "very impressed" with the toys.
The duchess also stroked a dog in a buggy during a walkabout at the event.
Camilla, 75, touched white Jack Russell terrier Dill on the head as his owners showed her a photo of her meeting the dog 11 years ago at the same event.
Steven Southern, 59, of Bawtry in South Yorkshire, said afterwards: "They met in 2011 and Dill actually rolled over for Camilla to tickle his tummy and she remembered.
"How they remember I've no idea."
Prince Charles told one attendee he was "very impressed" by the waistcoat he was wearing, featuring photos of the Queen.
