Malcolm Stamp: Ex-NHS boss appears in Australian court
By Matt Precey
BBC Look East
- Published
A former chief executive of a number of NHS trusts has appeared in court in Queensland, Australia, to face corruption charges.
Malcolm Stamp is accused of dishonestly arranging a job for his daughter at a Brisbane hospital and other offences.
Mr Stamp travelled from his home in Norfolk after reportedly facing extradition proceedings.
He arrived for the first day of the committal hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Under Australian law, a magistrate will consider at the hearing whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.
Mr Stamp was the chief executive of various NHS trusts including Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the Norfolk and Norwich, Mid Essex Hospitals and University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire.
The alleged offences relate to his time as chief executive of Metro North Health and Hospital Service in Brisbane between 2013 and 2014.
The charges followed an investigation by the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission.
He is accused of "corruptly receiving or soliciting valuable consideration to influence favour in relation to a principle, affair or business", making a false statement and falsifying records.
The committal hearing for Mr Stamp is scheduled to continue in the Brisbane Magistrates Court until 3 August.
