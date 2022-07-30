Norwich Pride march returns after Covid cancellations
- Published
Thousands of people have taken part in Norwich Pride's annual march, which has returned to the city after Covid-19 pandemic cancellations.
Chair Nick O'Brien said people had been "arriving in good spirits... and [were] looking forward to the march after three years away".
There were three stages featuring local musicians and a makers' market.
Earlier Mr O'Brien said: "It's going to be great to showcase what local LGBTQIA people can do."
The first Norwich Pride took place in 2009 and it was held every July until coronavirus cancelled the celebrations.
Mr O'Brien said: "We've never been a Pride that's about buying big acts from across the country.
"We've always been about promoting people from our own community.
"That's why we're really excited about the makers' market, which is going to give LGBTQIA people the chance to showcase what they can do in terms of crafts."
The event is being held at The Forum, Millennium Plain and Chapelfield Gardens.
Mr O'Brien added: "It's a family event, but we also mustn't lose track of the idea that this is a protest and it's really important to stand up for our rights.
"So we want a good balance between remembering why we're doing this - 50 years of Pride - but also having a great time and being back on the streets together after three years which have been difficult for some people."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk