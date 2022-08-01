Man arrested after teen dies in Stalham hit-and-run

Norfolk Police said the silver Lexus hit the two girls between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road in Stalham before hittimg a road sign near Tesco

A man has been arrested following the death of a girl who was hit by a car.

The driver of a Lexus SUV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the vehicle allegedly hit two pedestrians on the A149 in Stalham on Sunday.

A girl in her late teens died at the scene and a 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

Norfolk Police said the driver allegedly continued after the collision until the car crashed near Tesco.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston after the car collided with a road sign. He was subsequently arrested and remains in custody.

The second girl is still in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers have called for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Detectives said they are particularly keen to speak to a man and a woman in a Land Rover Discovery who are believed to have stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.

