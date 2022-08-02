Stalham hit-and-run: Family pays tribute to 'vivacious spirit'
- Published
The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run have paid tribute to her.
Fenella Hawes, 20, died after being hit by a car on the A149 at Stalham, Norfolk, at about 16:30 BST on Sunday.
Her family said she "made our world a better place with her vivacious spirit and lit up our lives".
Norfolk Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and officers were appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
Miss Hawes was walking with a friend when they were both hit.
Miss Hawes died at the scene and her friend, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with an arm injury.
Miss Hawes' family said she would be "greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her".
They said she loved the environment and nature, and she "could not walk past a cat without stopping for a photo shoot".
She had completed two years studying natural sciences at university and had a trip to Honduras, funded through a bursary that she had been awarded, planned for the future, her family said in a statement.
"No words can express how her family and friends feel and we are touched by the messages we have received," they added.
Norfolk Police said the driver of a Lexus SUV allegedly continued after the collision until the car crashed near Tesco.
The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston after the car collided with a road sign. He was subsequently arrested and remained in custody.