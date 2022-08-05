New Great Yarmouth Marina Centre to open on town's seafront
- Published
A £26m swimming, fitness and sports centre is opening on a Norfolk seafront.
The Marina Centre on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, has a six-lane swimming pool, a learner pool, two flumes, 14 climbing walls, a sports hall and gym.
It is part of the ongoing rejuvenation of the town's promenade area.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said it "will cater for all levels of experience and confidence and is designed to be accessible to all".
As well as two pools and aqua play, the new centre, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council, has a 120-station gym, sports hall, an indoor climbing zone, three studios, community spaces and a café.
There are also cycle racks and more than 150 car parking spaces.
It has been funded by the council, plus £2.5m from the government's Getting Building Fund via New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, £1.6m from Sport England and £500,000 from the Norfolk business rates pool.
The government investment is for areas facing the biggest economic challenges as a result of the pandemic and supports projects to boost economic growth, fuel local recovery and jobs.
Manager, Martin Marsh, said: "We know it's the summer holidays, we know there's a lot of keen interest around the borough and with the tourists, therefore it's not a soft opening, we are live as of Friday afternoon and it's going to be a massive success."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk