Winterton burst pipe wasting water during dry spell
- Published
Residents have complained thousands of gallons of water is being wasted while a burst pipe goes unfixed.
The Loke and King Street in Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, have had a stream for three weeks, at a time when customers are being urged to use water wisely.
"Morning, noon and night it's going down the drain and no one is taking responsibility," said Colin Jones.
Essex and Suffolk Water said it was working with the council to carry out the work as soon as possible.
"I just can't believe how much water is going down the drain - there are gallons and gallons," added Mr Jones, who lives on The Loke.
"They want me to turn the tap off while I'm brushing my teeth, to save water.
"It's a joke."
The water creates a sludge as it picks up deposits in its path, and any standing water smells and attracts files, residents said.
Neighbour Julia Hawksworth said: "I'm looking at my water bill, wondering why all this water is pouring down the drain, and I'm having to pay for the water coming out of my tap.
"It drives me mad, it's insulting."
Mr Jones said the area had previously experienced the same issue for 14 weeks, beginning in June 2021.
Essex & Suffolk Water said: "We are aware of a leak on King Street, which is on a private water pipe owned by Great Yarmouth Council and feeds multiple properties.
"Although this pipe is not our responsibility to repair, we are working with the council to carry out the work as a contractor and aim to have this done as soon as possible.
"We always try to repair leaks as quickly as we can when they're reported to us, but unfortunately there has been a delay on this occasion and we're very sorry about this."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk