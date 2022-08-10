Children join Harwich to Portsmouth voyage with Tall Ships Youth Trust
Twenty young people have set sail on a four-night voyage to learn new skills and build confidence.
The children, from Harwich, Essex, are aged between 12 and 15 and will sail to Portsmouth on yachts owned by the Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT).
The trust was set up for children who would not normally get a chance to sail.
They were chosen from Harwich Home Start, Teen Talk Harwich and Harwich and Dovercourt High School.
Ivan Henderson, of Harwich Town Council, came up with the idea and set up the Mayflower Legacy Fund with Essex Community Foundation (ECF) to give long-term support to charities and voluntary groups in Harwich.
He said: "I wanted the fund to have a link to the ongoing maritime history of Harwich and, importantly, to build up over time and create a legacy that supports and benefits local people for years to come.
"As part of this, I'm delighted that we've been able to give 20 local young people a residential sailing opportunity, which they wouldn't otherwise have had.
"The experience will be one of personal development and discovery for the young people and will stay with them forever, helping them to shape their lives positively."
Harrison Rumsby, one of the young sailors, said if he was not on the ship he would most probably be "at home asleep".
"Instead I'm here going out for a sale and having a lovely time."
Fellow sailor Holly Scott said she was "very excited but a bit nervous".
She said she was hoping her confidence would grow and, most importantly, "have fun with friends."
Jo Macaulay, of the Essex Community Foundation, said: "They've been identified as young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience this opportunity.
"Hopefully they will come back with a love of the water and being on the water and this might inspire them to think about what they might want their futures to hold."
