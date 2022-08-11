Alcohol worth £5,000 'stolen' from supermarket, after 100 mile trip
- Published
Three men have been arrested after alcohol worth about £5,000 was "stolen" from a supermarket, police have said.
Officers, from Norfolk Police, said the men had travelled "up" to King's Lynn from London, which is about 100 miles (161km).
Police in King's Lynn, said on Twitter, in total £4,788.11 worth of drink had been taken.
All three men were arrested "after trying to escape police" and were awaiting interview, it added.
