Mousehold Heath fire being tackled by emergency services
- Published
A "large fire" has broken out on heathland on the edge of Norwich, the fire service has confirmed.
The incident on Mousehold Heath, a popular area with families and dog walkers overlooking the city, was reported at 15:00 BST.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said five pumps and a water carrier was at the scene of the ongoing incident.
"We are currently dealing with a large fire in the open off Britannia Road, Norwich," a spokesman said.
He added: "Crews from Acle, Wroxham, Reepham, Fakenham and Aylesham have surrounded the fire and are using main and hose reel jets to fight the blaze."
Lindon Matthews, from Norwich, was driving along Britannia Road when the fire started.
"I was just driving passed the old barracks, where people look over Norwich, saw the smoke first but then a raging fire had taken hold," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"At that point a fire engine appeared and several police to clear people out of the way.
"They wanted the cars moved immediately in there was a chance of those getting burned, everybody had to make a bit of a dash for it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk