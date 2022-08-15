Firefighters tackle large blaze at Salthouse Heath
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a nature reserve.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the "large fire" at Salthouse Heath, near Holt, at about 12:00 BST.
Ten appliances are at the scene as well as a water carrier and misting units.
The fire service has urged people to avoid the area and asked those who live nearby to keep windows closed and leave nearby roads and paths clear so appliances can gain access to the site.
