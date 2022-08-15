Firefighters tackle large blaze at Salthouse Heath

Smoke across nature reserveShaun Whitmore/BBC
Local residents have been advised to keep windows shut to prevent smoke entering their homes

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a nature reserve.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the "large fire" at Salthouse Heath, near Holt, at about 12:00 BST.

Ten appliances are at the scene as well as a water carrier and misting units.

The fire service has urged people to avoid the area and asked those who live nearby to keep windows closed and leave nearby roads and paths clear so appliances can gain access to the site.

Crews are using main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire
Ten appliances are at the scene of the Norfolk heath fire
Brad Damms
Heavy smoke is filling the air from the heathland fire close to the Norfolk coast

