Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn using buckets to catch water
- Published
A hospital that has a roof supported by 1,500 props has used buckets to catch leaking water after heavy rain.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, Norfolk, has steel and wooden posts in 56 areas.
A video filmed by a member of staff showed a bucket catching water in a hospital corridor
.Laura Skaife-Knight, the hospital's deputy chief executive, said the leaking roof "did not impact patient care or safety".
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.
The video was shared on Twitter by Jo Rust, an independent councillor on the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.
@jamesowild @SteveBarclay @trussliz @nadhimzahawi is this what you planned for @TeamQEH? Would you work or get your services in this? @SaveOurQEH pic.twitter.com/HrB9ZVNvwE— Cllr Jo Rust. independent - Springwood Ward (@Springwoodcoun1) August 16, 2022
Ms Rust is also a local trade union secretary, and runs the community campaign to get a new hospital for King's Lynn.
Ms Rust said the hospital "had previously explained they have had to move patients when water is dripping in".
Nichola Hunter, acting director for estates and facilities at the QEH, said: "The heavy rainfall has resulted in a number of significant leaks in our building.
"We are monitoring and managing these closely.
"Service delivery has been unaffected and patients should continue to use the hospital."
In June, Karon Strong, head of nursing for medicine, said staff knew "exactly where the buckets would need to go" to catch water when rain was forecast.
Last year, hospital board papers said the state of the hospital roof posed a "direct risk to the life and safety of patients".
In 2020, the government announced 40 hospitals would be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7bn, with a further eight schemes invited to bid for future funding.
The trust is waiting to hear if it will be one of those eight across England that will be chosen to get a new hospital.
Ms Rust said: "We've been waiting an unacceptably long period of time and this decision should have been announced last year.
"Delay after delay, excuse after excuse and all the time our hospital is deteriorating."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk