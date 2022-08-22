Norwich City fans given chance to bid on stadium's signage

The crest and Norwich City Football Club lettering that are available for biddingNorwich City Football Club
Fans can bid on the individual lettering that was on the Geoffrey Watling City Stand and a crest - the oldest signage at the ground

Norwich City fans have been offered the chance to bid on signage from around the stadium.

Some of the items available for bidding have been at the Carrow Road ground since the 1980s.

They include the individual letters that were displayed on the Geoffrey Watling City Stand and a crest - the oldest signage at the ground.

The Championship club said they had been removed to make way for its rebrand in June.

Bidding runs until Friday, 26 August.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the club's academy.

