King's Lynn Pride event attended by thousands
About 2,500 people turned out to a Pride celebration in a Norfolk town.
King's Lynn Pride took place for just the third time on Saturday, having been cancelled because of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The streets were lined with colourful banners and people dressed in their brightest colours showing support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Organiser Jo Rust said the event celebrated "equality, diversity, unity and love".
People were "desperate to have this celebration," she added.
Joseph Ballard, who hosted the event and performs as drag queen Titania Trust, said: "We still have a long way to go for equality, for every minority not just the LGBT+ community - but we will keep going."
And police in King's Lynn tweeted about the event, describing it as "a really lovely, vibrant day."
A big shout out & thank you to our #KingsLynn Police Cadets & their Cadet Leaders who supported #KLWNPride 🏳️🌈🌈🚔 yesterday, taking part in the parade & helping out on our Engagement Stand. It was a really lovely, vibrant day#Pride @NationalVPC #KingsLynnLPT#PC898 pic.twitter.com/ahOFLrkc3b— King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) August 21, 2022
