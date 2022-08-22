Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Acle Straight crash
- Published
A woman in her 40s has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road collision in which a horse was killed.
The crash happened on the A47 Acle Straight, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, at about 15:45 BST on Sunday.
Norfolk Police said it involved a black Range Rover and a red Renault Master horsebox van.
The woman, who was driving the Renault, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in, Cambridge, the force said. The horse died at the scene.
A man in his 20s, who was driving the Range Rover, suffered serious injuries and his female passenger was also hurt, police said.
The A47 stretch - which links the village of Acle with Great Yarmouth - was closed for about seven hours.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk