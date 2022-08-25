Chedgrave care home residents evacuated after fire

Fire engine outside Beauchamp HouseSteve Silk/BBC
Firefighters helped to evacuate 40 residents at the care home

Forty people have been evacuated from a care home that was on fire in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to Beauchamp House on Proctor Road in Chedgrave at about 13:30 BST.

Crews from Sprowston, Great Yarmouth, Earlham, Hethersett and Carrow helped to evacuate the residents and extinguish the blaze.

"The residents are all safe and accounted for," a spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said.

No further details on the blaze have so far been released.

Steve Silk/BBC
Several appliances attended the blaze at Beauchamp House

