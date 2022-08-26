Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn a 'priority', says health secretary
A hospital that has a roof supported by 1,500 props is a "priority", the health secretary said.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, Norfolk, has steel and wooden posts in 56 areas to support its ageing roof.
A recent video filmed by a member of staff showed a bucket catching water in a hospital corridor.
Stephen Barclay said the government recognised there was a "specific issue" to address the problems there.
QEH was opened in 1980 and was one of seven hospitals built using a material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
This material has serious weaknesses and is deteriorating, with uncertainty over its structural integrity leading to more than £100m being spent this financial year on safety measures across the affected sites.
Mr Barclay, the Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire said on a visit to Norfolk on Thursday: "King's Lynn is a priority, it's one of five hospitals with RAAC where we recognise there is a pressing need."
In 2020, the government announced 40 hospitals would be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7bn, with a further eight schemes invited to bid for future funding.
The trust is waiting to hear if it will be one of those eight across England chosen to get a new hospital.
