Council committed to Long Stratton bypass despite £9m cost rise
- Published
A council said it was "committed" to building a long-awaited village bypass despite a rise in costs of almost £9m.
Norfolk County Council said the Long Stratton bypass was a "key infrastructure priority" for the authority.
But it said the cost of the scheme had risen due to inflation caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Cabinet member Martin Wilby said the road would "make a real difference to people's lives".
The proposed 2.5-mile (3.9km) A140 bypass will be a single carriageway road, starting on the east side of Long Stratton and re-joining the existing road just south of Oakside farm.
The Conservative-controlled council's cabinet members will be asked next month to approve land agreements and the process for finding a contractor for the road.
It said the likely cost of the scheme had risen by £8.8m to £46m.
A government contribution of £26.2m had already been secured for the original scheme and the council would "explore all sources" of funding to pay for the increased costs.
Conservative Mr Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "The issues we face are not unique to our county.
"The impact of planning delays and inflation cost pressures are being felt across the whole country and beyond."
He said the council was "fully committed... to make this project a reality for the people of Norfolk".
It is hoped construction would start in early 2024, with the new road open before the end of 2025.
