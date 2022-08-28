Norfolk: Family trapped by rising tide at Scolt Head Island rescue
- Published
A family was rescued from a Norfolk nature reserve after becoming cut off by the incoming tide.
A lifeboat crew from RNLI Wells launched from Holkham Bay to help two adults and a child on Scolt Head Island at about 16:15 BST on Friday.
They were on trapped on a sandbar by the rising tide.
The RNLI said they were uninjured and taken in the lifeboat to the other side of the Brancaster channel where they were put safely ashore.
Scolt Head Island, owned by the National Trust, is an offshore island between Brancaster and Wells-next-the-Sea which is served by a ferry from Burnham Overy Staithe.
Greg Hewitt from the RNLI said "knowing the tide times is essential" when out on the Norfolk coastline.
"People need to be back on the mainland four hours before high tide otherwise there is a severe danger of being cut off as this family were today," he said.