Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk
A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash.
Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday.
The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn Road with Ferry Bank, at about 16:05 BST, police said.
The driver of the car, Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove, Downham Market, has been remanded in custody.
Police said she was arrested at the scene of the crash and is expected to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday.
