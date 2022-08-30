Norwich man dies while swimming in Swiss lake
A man from the Norwich area died while swimming in a lake in Switzerland, police said.
The St Gallen Cantonal Police said the 43-year-old man was trying to swim towards a raft in the middle of lake Schwendisee in Wildhaus on Friday when he got into difficulties.
It said emergency services were called just before 17:15 CET (16:15 BST) but despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man died at the scene.
The cause of death was not yet known.
Police said an investigation was being carried out by the Institute of Forensic Medicine.
