US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
- Published
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving.
Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday.
Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where she was granted bail on condition she does not leave England and Wales.
The court heard the USAF had applied for jurisdiction in the case.
Ms Hayes had been travelling home from the US base of RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk when the collision happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn Road and Ferry Bank at about 16:05 BST, police said.
The defendant was arrested at the scene.
Prosecutor Caroline Gardner said the USAF had served the Crown Prosecution Service with a certificate under the 1952 Visiting Forces Act, which asserts jurisdiction when an incident happens while a foreign service member is in the course of, or on, duty.
The next hearing, on 11 November at the same court, is expected to be presented with arguments from all parties, including Ms Hayes defence counsel, on the issue of jurisdiction.
Her bail conditions include the restriction on her leaving England and Wales, the surrender of her passport to the USAF, and an order that she must live at her home address.
She was not asked to enter a plea.
A USAF spokesman said: "RAF Lakenheath is aware of the fatality resulting from a vehicular accident involving a US service member.
"We express our deepest, most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.
"We are, and will remain, in full cooperation with Norfolk authorities during the investigation."
