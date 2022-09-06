Great Yarmouth school fears teacher cuts to pay energy bills
A head teacher said she might be forced to cut staff to pay for the school's rising energy bills.
Debbie Whiting, head of North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth, said she was facing "an awful lot of pressure" over finances.
She said she faced finding £21,500 to pay for teachers' pay rises, as well as money to cover a forthcoming 400% hike in its electricity bill.
The government said schools' budgets would rise by £7bn by 2024-5.
The Norfolk school is in one of the country's most deprived areas. It provides a breakfast club, food and uniform bank, and cookery classes for people on a budget.
"I've not seen families and staff put under so much pressure financially, just for basics like utility and fuel and living costs," said the head teacher.
Ms Whiting said the school's electricity costs were due to increase from £6,000 last year to £30,000 - a rise of 400% - with gas rising 140% from £7,000 to £17,000.
She said she "honestly doesn't know" how she will make the sums add up, saying the school also had fewer pupils this year - 370 instead of 420, which meant it received less money.
"We've got so many things in school that I don't want to let go, the children really matter," said Ms Whiting.
"We subsidise the breakfast club. We offer them all toast and a drink in the morning, which is really important so they're in a place to learn.
"There's an awful lot of pressure. My concern is the big cuts will probably end up being staff... but that's not good for the children either.
"I'm really hoping with the appointment of the new prime minister that something comes along to help out with these rising costs, because they're not actually manageable at all."
The Department for Education said schools' budgets would rise by £7bn by 2024-5 and they would receive an increase in funding equating to 7% per pupil in 2022-23, which was "broadly affordable for schools".
The new PM Liz Truss is understood to be planning to borrow billions to limit the expected sharp rise in energy bills for households and firms.
