Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes left outside Sandringham
By Mariam Issimdar & Rachael McMenemy
BBC News, East
- Published
Floral tributes have been left outside the Sandringham Estate following news that the Queen has died.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
About 100 people had gathered by early evening outside the Queen's Norfolk residence, where she spent most Christmases with her family.
One mourner called her a "beacon of light" and others praised her as a "true servant and true role model".
'Like a grandmother to us all'
Kelly Key and her daughter Jessica, 10, laid flowers at the gates of Sandringham, saying they felt compelled to do something.
"She led such an amazing life," Ms Key said.
"She was everything - she was the light while we're really struggling through life at the moment. She was a beacon of light for everyone.
"Her smile lit up the room - amazing woman, admired by everyone."
Ms Key said she wanted to get some flowers to "show our respect for the amazing woman she was".
"She was just like a grandmother to us all really," she said.
"It's a sad day for everyone around the world.
"At least she saw that and now she's resting with Philip and that's all that matters, that she's resting with the love of her life."
'A huge loss'
Student Jasmine Finbow, 21, from Snettisham, says her family used to work for the Royal Family at Sandringham.
"My grandmother used to work with her (the Queen), so she used to meet with her and talk to her a lot," she said.
"She's very emotional today. We've all met her, so we all felt touched by her loss."
Her grandmother Sandra Finbow worked in the canteen at Sandringham almost her whole working life and another relative worked for Princess Diana when she was a child, Ms Finbow said.
"They live quite far away now but my mum and I live here still - that's why we came and did everything on behalf of them.
"She was amazing. I don't think anyone can ever match her.
"Especially as a young person I think it was something we all knew her, we never knew anyone else before her.
"I think it's going to be a huge loss to loads of people and we're all going to feel that."
'We needed to pay our respects'
Gemma Tandy heard the news as she was picking up her daughter Morgan from a ballet class in King's Lynn.
The family, from Hunstanton, then travelled to Sandringham to lay flowers at the gates of the royal estate.
Ms Tandy said: "I'm a local girl, I've lived here all my life, seen the Queen many times and just thought as Sandringham is our home, as well as the Queen's, that's what we should do to pay our respects to her."
Six-year-old Morgan said she was "sad" and crying in the car when her mother told her the news, so chose some "pretty pink roses" for the Queen and her family.
At the scene: Mariam Issimdar
There's been a steady trickle of people coming to Norwich Gates at Sandringham to lay flowers and pay their respects to Her Majesty.
The mood here has been incredibly sombre. Everyone is talking in whispered, or hushed voices. It has been quite emotional for many, some of whom shed tears as they recalled why they felt the need to come and pay their respects.
Listening to them highlighted just how much affection and respect Britain's longest reigning monarch had.
"She's always been there" said many voices. Whether you're a royalist or not, Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant for so many and will be hugely missed.
'True role model'
Joe Drew, 38, was in Sandringham when he heard the "shocking news".
"I mean everyone obviously knew she wasn't very well but still devastating news for everyone involved," he said.
"My thoughts go to the family really because it's hardest for them. But as a nation we're all mourning.
"She was dedicated to service, a true servant and a true role model for everyone even at her age still going on."
'She never put a foot wrong'
Neil and Liz Riseborough said it was "unbelievable" to think that the Queen was no longer here.
Mr Riseborough said: "She was a proper special lady. There will never be another Queen Elizabeth, will there? It's just really sad.
"She was one of a kind. She was unique, she was perfect, wasn't she?"
Mrs Riseborough also expressed her disbelief and said the Queen "never put a foot wrong in 70 years".
"She's been part of all our lives, you can't imagine life without her," she said.
"It's a very, very sad day."
