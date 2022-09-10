In Pictures: Flowers and tributes to Queen laid at Sandringham

Crowds of people continue to visit the royal estate at Sandringham where they have placed flowers and paid their respects to the Queen, who died on Thursday at Balmoral, in Scotland, aged 96. The Norfolk residence held a special place in the Queen's affections, and was where she spent 32 Christmases with family members. The flowers were left by those who live locally, and who considered Her Majesty "a neighbour", as well as the many who had travelled miles just to pay their tribute.