Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea.
The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard.
An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended the scene, 30 miles (48 km) off the Norfolk coast.
The man was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.
His condition is not known.
Posting on Facebook, the lifeboat service said it was stood down at 21:14 after the man was lifted from the water by the crew of another rig support vessel.
