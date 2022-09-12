Thousands of tributes to the Queen left at Sandringham estate
Thousands of floral tributes have been left at the royal Sandringham estate.
Notices outside the visitor centre stated that Sandringham had entered an official period of royal mourning following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Bouquets, balloons, candles, drawings and teddy bears are among the thousands of items left at the gates of the estate in Norfolk.
Visitor Carolyn Walker said: "No-one will ever be able to replace her."
The 56-year-old, who lives near Downham Market, said: "I just had to come.
"She deserves it, what she's done for our country and for our people.
"We're going to be lost without her."
Her daughter, Natalie Metcalfe, who lives near King's Lynn, said the tributes were "just beautiful".
The 32-year-old said she went to Sandringham to pay her respects for "how long she's done it for, how hard she's done it for and just what she made the country be".
Police have been managing one-way systems in roads around the visitor centre car park and estate staff in buggies have helped people who cannot manage the walk to the gates.
