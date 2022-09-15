Stalham: Man admits killing woman by dangerous driving
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after he struck and killed a 20-year-old woman.
Fenella Hawes died after being hit by a car on the A149 at Stalham, Norfolk, at about 16:30 BST on 31 July.
Malcolm Waite, appearing at Norwich Crown Court, admitted driving the Lexus SUV that collided with Miss Hawes.
The 68-year-old, of Meadow Drive, Hoveton, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court in November.
Miss Hawes had been walking home from Vera's Tea Rooms at Wayford Bridge when she was killed.
Her friend, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with an arm injury and was later discharged.
The court heard Waite had recently moved to Norfolk, had been suffering from depression and was having difficulties with his family, causing him to live in his car.
The prosecution said that his driving was "grossly impaired".
A second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was not heard by the court.