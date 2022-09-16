Queen Elizabeth II: Kate helps schoolgirl place tributes at Sandringham
An eight-year-old girl "cried with joy" after the Princess of Wales invited her to place tributes to the Queen at Sandringham, her head teacher has said.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Norfolk to view the floral tributes on Thursday.
Elizabeth, from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, was escorted to the sea of flowers by the Princess, who helped her place a toy corgi and bouquet.
Head teacher Gregory Hill said the girl "was overwhelmed" by the gesture.
After viewing some of the thousands of tributes to the late monarch outside the gates at Sandringham, Prince William and Catherine spoke to those gathered there.
Mr Hill, who was with a group of children aged seven to nine, said the couple noticed a Paddington Bear tribute they had made.
"It's got our same logo on the badge as our school uniform and they both commented about that," he said.
Elizabeth then joined Catherine in placing the corgi and flowers with the other tributes outside the Queen's Norfolk home.
"It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity," Mr Hill said. "She cried with joy at being chosen."
Mr Hill said the Queen's death had "touched a young generation".
"The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her," he said.
Elizabeth said she was "very happy" to have placed the tributes with the Princess.