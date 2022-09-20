North Elmham: Two men arrested over fatal car crash
- Published
A woman in her late teens has died after the car she was in hit a tree.
Police said two men, aged 19 and 20, from the Dereham area in Norfolk, had been arrested after a fatal collision in nearby North Elmham at about 00:32 BST on Saturday.
A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree on the B1110 between the B1145 junction and Hall Road, police said.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Monday morning.
The arrested men were questioned by police and released on bail, Norfolk Police said.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened on Saturday afternoon.
Police said it wanted anyone who saw the collision, or may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk