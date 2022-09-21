Cawston Park: Health watchdog to review care homes for vulnerable
A health watchdog is holding a review into residential care for people with autism or learning disabilities after a provider was severely criticised.
The study by Healthwatch Norfolk was triggered by a review of care following deaths at the now-closed Cawston Park hospital.
CCTV footage showed a dying man, Ben King, being struck by a staff member.
The review will consult patients, families and staff going back over a 10-year period.
Specially-trained staff will talk to residents, families and employees before publishing a report outlining what improvements are needed.
As part of its work, Healthwatch Norfolk has a legal power, known as Enter and View, to visit health and social care services and see them in action.
The project also wants to see how residents and their families are being communicated with about their care, whether the issues identified at Cawston Park are more widespread, and to get feedback from people about the care they are receiving.
Alex Stewart, Healthwatch Norfolk chief executive, said: "Our review will look back over the last decade to see what has changed and highlight areas of improvement for our partners and other organisations.
"We feel a plan needs to be put in place which is both pro-active and constructive following the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board report which found failures around governance, commissioning, oversight, planning and working practices."
A Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board report said Mr King's death, and those of fellow Cawston Park patients, Joanna Bailey, 36, and Nicholas Briant, 33, both of London, should prompt a review to prevent further "lethal outcomes" at similar facilities.
Following an inquest into Mr King's death, a coroner's Prevention of Future Deaths Report also raised concerns about his care.
Jeesal Residential Care Services, which ran Cawston Park, admitted in September 2021 that "lessons can be learned" but need not result in "sweeping changes" at its residential homes.
The company previously said it would no longer run any more hospital services.
