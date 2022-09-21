Killer who stabbed neighbour over bike noise jailed
A man found guilty of murdering his neighbour because of the noise of his motorbike has been jailed for life.
Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 14 April last year.
A three-week trial heard Crosbie had become angry at the noise of the victim's son revving a motorbike.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years by Norwich Crown Court.
Judge Anthony Bate told him: "I regard you as a very dangerous man."
The trial heard Mr Allsop was stabbed 17 times by Crosbie after the victim's son Mikey revved the engine of a motorbike they had been working on.
Crosbie had armed himself with a knife and a saw when the argument escalated at about 20:15 BST.
Mr Allsop was attacked as he was calling the police, and his partner Louise Newell and neighbour Kerryn Kray were also stabbed when they tried to intervene, the court was told.
Norfolk Police who arrived described what they saw as "carnage".
Mr Allsop died at the scene from a stab wound to the chest.
'Callous indifference'
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court Crosbie told arresting officers: "That makes me happy, that's a good thing, that's the best news I ever heard".
He later admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, which the prosecution did not accept, and denied murder and two counts of attempted murder.
He was convicted in August and cleared of the attempted murder charges - but found guilty of wounding with intent, in relation to Mr Allsop's partner and neighbour.
At the sentencing hearing, Mr Jackson said Crosbie had been convicted of causing actual bodily harm in 2013 after he punched a security guard at a job centre.
He said Crosbie had also made threats to kill Mr Allsop to his supervising probation officer, while he was serving a suspended sentence for offences against Mr Allsop in 2018.
He had been convicted of possessing a knife and criminal damage after threatening Mr Allsop with a knife after he put rubbish in Crosbie's wheelie bin.
Elizabeth Marsh KC, defending, said Crosbie had expressed remorse since he had been taking medication in custody.
Handing him a life sentence, Judge Bate told Crosbie: "You showed callous indifference to Dean's fate after he had been repeatedly stabbed.
"You left him bleeding on the ground and made no attempt to summon help."
'Cold-blooded attack'
After the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Phill Gray, described Crosbie as "an extremely violent man".
"This was a cold-blooded attack which left a scene of carnage for those first responders arriving on scene," he said.
"While today's sentencing doesn't bring Dean back, it offers a degree of comfort to his family and friends that the man responsible is behind bars where he can't hurt anyone else."
In a statement read out to the court, the victim's partner, Ms Newell, said it was "hard to explain the true impact this has had on the family".
"We're broken," she said.
"It's true when they say physical scars heal but those memories which scarred my mind of Dean's last moment will haunt me for the rest of my life.
"There's not one day when I don't wake up and think about it straight away.
"I'll never forgive Crosbie for what he's done to my family. He's taken the biggest and best part of it away from us all."
