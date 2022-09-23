Norfolk Broads: 45,000 fish rescued after salt water surge
- Published
About 45,000 freshwater fish had to be rescued from a waterway after high tides caused a salt water surge.
The Environment Agency said the fish were rescued near the River Thurne after "high tides in the Norfolk Broads pushed salt water up into a number of rivers".
The fish were rescued from Womack Water, near Ludham, and released into Hickling Broad.
The spokesperson said salt water surges were "a natural occurrence".
"Salt water flowing into rivers following high tides is a natural occurrence, which happens periodically along the Norfolk Broads," the agency added.
"Anyone spotting fish in distress is urged to call our incident hotline on 0800 807060."
