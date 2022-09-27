Norwich parking charges rise after five-year freeze
Car parking charges are due to rise in a city centre as a local authority looks to generate an additional £600,000 to spend on services.
Labour-run Norwich City Council said it had frozen prices at all its car parks for five years, but the rise would come in from 27 October.
Almost all the council-run car parks will be charging £2 an hour, which is a rise of 70p an hour for some.
The council said the extra revenue would help "protect vital services".
The price hike will apply to the multi-storey car parks at St Giles Street, St Andrews on Duke Street, Rose Lane, and 11 other pay and displays.
The move is intended to provide "a more consistent approach to parking charges and generate essential income for the council to maintain and invest in its car parks and help to protect vital services for residents", the council said.
Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said: "We have resisted price increases for many years and kept them low as visitors returned to the city after the pandemic, but the council is now facing significant financial challenges which means vital services will be heavily impacted if we don't make these kinds of changes.
"These are really difficult decisions that we must consider, and we certainly don't make them lightly."
