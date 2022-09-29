Norfolk dinosaur and mammoth charity auction raises £427,000
- Published
An auction of 60 colourful dinosaur and mammoth statues have raised more than £427,000 for a charity.
The GoGoDiscover sculptures were on display for more than 10 weeks, from June to September, across Norwich and Norfolk.
It raised thousands for Break, a charity which supports children and young people in and after care.
The highest bid of the night was £10,100 for Copper Mammoth, with two other pieces selling for £10,000 each.
Match of the Mammoth, a sculpture that was outside Norwich City Football Club, was sold for £4,700.
Jeremy Goss, a former player who helped to sell it, said: "The artistry involved is just terrific."
Celebrity auctioneers Charles Hanson and Natasha Raskin-Sharpe, from BBC's Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Roadshow, were in charge of the hammer at Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday night.
From 27 June to 10 September, 55 Tyrannosaurus rex sculptures were stationed around Norwich and 24 Steppe Mammoths appeared in King's Lynn, Cromer, Holkham, the Norfolk Broads, Hemsby and Pensthorpe.
Pete Marron, the project manager, said: "So many people have fallen in love with them and have their favourites.
"Our incredible artists have created some amazing designs making something completely unique."
Rachel Cowdry, chief executive officer for the charity, said: "The funds raised from this auction will mean that when a young adult leaves care and takes that mammoth leap to being independent, we will be able to provide that life-long support they need to enjoy a bright and successful future."
The event was organised by Break in partnership with Wild in Art.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk