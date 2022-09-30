North Norfolk District Council approves Bacton solar farm despite petition
Councillors have approved plans to build a solar farm next to a gas terminal, despite 580 people signing a petition against the project.
North Norfolk District Council approved Shell's proposals to install panels in a seven-acre (2.8-hectare) field near the site in Bacton.
Shell said the solar farm would supply 12% of the terminal's power.
The installation contractor said the project would "increase biodiversity" and "encourage wildlife".
Anna Hollis, owner of nearby holiday park Castaways, said the scheme could be a "threat" to the business, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Hollis acknowledged the importance of using solar power to tackle the climate crisis but said she feared the development would discourage visitors.
Damien Baker, representing the installation contractor, said the scheme would be a "world-leading project", and promised a section of the field would be opened up for community use.
"The proposal will increase biodiversity, create a new habitat and encourage wildlife, overall balancing concerns of the community, challenging government targets and the climate crisis," he said.
The application was approved, with 10 votes for and one against.
