Bird flu: Norfolk Broads 'littered with the bodies of dead birds'
- Published
The Norfolk Broads is "littered with the bodies of dead birds" following a bird flu outbreak, according to a boat hire worker.
The county became subject to avian flu restrictions on Wednesday.
Andrea Baker, from Barnes Brinkcraft, Wroxham, said "we've never seen [bird flu] on the Broads" before.
The Broads Authority confirmed reports of suspected bird flu. The UK's chief veterinary officer said there are "high levels of disease within wild birds".
Ms Baker said she was very concerned about the number of dead and dying birds being discovered on the Broads.
"A colleague found a poorly cygnet on Monday, and took it to a vet who confirmed it was bird flu," she said.
Since then, she said at least eight carcasses and six unwell birds had been found near her base.
Ms Baker said: "Customers have come back from their holidays this week saying the Broads are littered with the bodies of dead birds - not just waterfowl but wild birds as well.
"We're a small inlet on the Broads, if this is happening here, what's happening across the rest of the Broads?"
A Broads Authority spokesman said it had "received a number of reports of suspected avian influenza, including water birds that are deceased or in distress".
"We understand that this may be an upsetting sight, however we urge members of the public to avoid handling sick or deceased birds in the interests of protecting their health and that of the wider public," he said.
The UK's chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said: "We are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across the country driven by high levels of disease within wild birds."
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the UK Health Security Agency advised "the risk to public health from the virus is very low".
Animal and Plant Health Agency officials will be collecting and testing some of the birds.
