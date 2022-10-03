Tributes paid to boxer who died at Norwich charity event
Tributes have been paid to a veteran boxer who died suddenly while taking part in a charity event.
Jules Bevis, in his 50s, became unwell at the event in Diamond Road, Norwich, just after 15:45 BST on Sunday, and died at the scene.
About 30 boxers were at the Fighting for Kayla event which was raising money for a four-year-old girl with cancer.
Mr Bevis's niece, Saraya, a former WWE wrestler, said on Twitter: "Up until the end he had a heart of gold."
She wrote of her uncle: "He was doing a charity boxing match at my dads wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments.
"In the ring he collapsed & past in my brother Roy's arms"
The ambulance service was called to the event at the World Association of Wrestling Performance Centre on Sunday afternoon, but despite medical treatment Mr Bevis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police cordoned off the area in order for officers to investigate the "circumstances of the death".
