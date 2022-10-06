Commemorative lifeboat named after Prince Philip to arrive in Wells
A lifeboat named after the late Duke of Edinburgh will arrive at its new station on Saturday.
The Shannon class lifeboat will be based at Wells Quay in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk.
The boat also commemorates 15,000 people whose loved ones donated to the RNLI in order for their names to feature on the vessel.
A celebration will take place from 16:00 BST at Wells Quay on Saturday, with the boat due to arrive at 17:00.
Crew training will take place on the vessel in the weeks to come.
The RNLI said the new lifeboat station was not yet open to the public but information about opportunities to see the lifeboat would be released in the "months ahead".
