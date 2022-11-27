Cost of living: Norwich's Mr Christmas asks for lights display support
A man who creates a Christmas lights display for charity each year is carrying on his annual tradition despite surging energy prices.
Mark Abbott, who has been dubbed Mr Christmas by his neighbours in Norwich, said he was planning to cover his house with more lights than ever before.
He said if he did not put up the lights "the kids and locals miss out and the charities miss out".
Local businesses are being encouraged to sponsor the display to cover costs.
Mr Abbott said he wanted to bring joy to people at a difficult time.
"This is my ninth year doing this and it's all for the reactions," he said.
"Christmas is the single biggest thing, they [children] adore it. If people don't do it because of the cost of living crisis, who else is it going to affect?"
He said: "Three guys last year were walking by and stopped. One said he had the worst start to Christmas and that walking past my house reminded him of his kids and made him smile for the first time in a while. He said he made a point of now walking past my house if he's feeling a bit low.
"That's why I do it and want to keep doing it. People might say it's only Christmas lights, but it's so much more than that."
Mr Abbott plans to cover his house and garden in more than 25,000 lights alongside a sleigh, reindeer and a snow machine, ready for families to enjoy by 4 December.
He expects it will take up to 60 hours to fully complete this year's display.
After being homeless 15 years ago, Mr Abbott has raised money for St Martin's Housing Trust in Norwich, but this year he will also be raising funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.
He is looking for local businesses to sponsor the lights and help cover the electricity cost, which he expects could be in the region of £450.
