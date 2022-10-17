Thetford house fire leaves family of eight homeless
A community is rallying round to help a family of eight who have been left homeless after a house fire.
Three fire crews were sent to the blaze which started in the kitchen of the house in Ulfkell Road in Thetford, Norfolk, at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.
No-one was hurt, but a couple and their children, aged between one and 15, escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Friends are looking after them and many others have offered clothing and shoes.
Writing on a fundraising page, Andrew Fordham said he and partner Joanna Blake's lives had been "turned upside down" and nothing had been salvageable.
Bicycle stolen
"It happened so quickly," he said.
"I was out and when my partner told me, I rushed home on my bicycle and all I could do was stand and watch the fire crews.
"I'd put my bike down because all I was worried about was that everyone was out - and then someone stole my bicycle - which is my only means of transport."
Meanwhile, dozens of people in the town have answered a plea for help for the family, donating items to help them out.
Mr Fordham said he could not thank the people of Thetford enough for their support.
Ms Blake said: "A neighbour gave me a coat while we were outside, and some shoes - I didn't even have anything on my feet.
"We've lost everything.
"But people have been very kind - it's a lovely community."
