Medieval silver seal matrix found in Norfolk declared treasure
A medieval silver seal matrix with a "very unusual" depiction of a bishop has been declared treasure.
The seal, which dates back to the late 11th or 13th Century, was found near Holt in Norfolk on 12 April.
Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said the main figure depicted on a seal would usually be of the Virgin Mary, but this item showed a bishop.
Ms Blake declared the item, used to seal letters with wax, as treasure at a hearing in Norwich.
"As it is made of more than 10% previous metal and is more than 300 years old, it constitutes as treasure," she said.
The seal measured 28mm (1.1in) in length, 19.7mm (0.78in) in width and weighed 0.35oz (10g).
Ms Blake told the inquest a report by the British Museum said the "flat oval" item was "an unusual shape for a matrix made entirely of silver".
She said the seal depicted a building with two storeys, with a tower to either side, topped with a cross.
The top storey contained a figure of a bishop holding a curled crosier in their left hand, and their right hand held in a blessing position.
The lower storey depicted a profile looking to the left and slightly upward and was likely to be either a pilgrim or a monk, Ms Blake said.
