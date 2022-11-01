Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
- Published
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house.
Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
They slept in their Ford Mondeo and at times on friends' sofas while they waited for the property.
Mr Sarbir said they got the keys and signed the paperwork on Friday.
The Labour-run council was contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, but declined to comment.
Mr Sarbir said: "If we hadn't had help [from the media] I don't think we would have got it so soon. It was a long time we were waiting.
"I'm painting the bedroom and the living room now with help from my friend.
"My wife is so happy now and my daughter [from a previous relationship] will finally be able to come and stay with me."
Jamie Osborn, from the Green Party on the council, who raised the couple's predicament with council officers, said he was pleased for the couple.
However, he said it was "unacceptable that it has taken seven months for the city council to hand over the keys after they promised to house this family".
The council previously admitted that delays in dealing with its backlog of repairs were "unacceptable".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk