Sprowston: Pedestrian dies in collision with bus
- Published
Police have started an investigation after a man was killed in collision with a bus in the centre of a village.
Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to North Walsham Road in Sprowston, near Norwich, at 16:50 GMT on Monday.
Norfolk Police said the man - a pedestrian in his 50s - died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The road was closed in both directions and reopened by 04:30 on Tuesday, the force added.
