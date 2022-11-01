Cost of Living: Norfolk's 47 libraries become warm spaces
All 47 council-run libraries in Norfolk have become warm spaces for those struggling to heat their own homes.
The county council's libraries service has joined the Warm Welcome campaign - a national initiative supporting warm space providers.
The libraries are open to anyone, providing a place for people to sit in comfort and have free hot drinks or soup, the council said.
Information about cost of living support is also available at the sites.
Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at the council, said: "Our libraries have a long history of being welcoming spaces for all, most recently evidenced by the awarding of Library of Sanctuary status for the Millennium Library in Norwich.
"We are proud to be able to join the Warm Welcome campaign, alongside the other support which is on offer from our libraries."
