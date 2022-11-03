Norfolk Museums: Squeezed budgets threaten museums' opening hours
Museum opening hours across a county could be cut due to budget pressures.
Displays could close earlier, with the impact of Covid, reduced public funding and a possible Arts Council grant cut all blamed.
Norfolk Museums Service also expected to overspend this year by £850,000, or 40% of its approved budget.
"The vast majority of that overspend is being driven out by a shortfall in visitor income," said the service's chief Steve Miller.
"There's a secondary knock-on for retail and catering."
The service has 10 museum sites, including Thetford's Ancient House Museum, Norwich Castle and Lynn Museum, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Miller told Norfolk's joint museum committee the impacts were being felt of older visitors not returning to pre-pandemic levels, fewer people wanting to come in the hot summer weather and Norwich Castle being considered a "building site".
He added he did not believe cost of living pressures factored into the shortfall, but it may become an issue next year.
Additionally, Mr Miller warned there was a "significant" risk that Norfolk may not get as much funding from the government's Arts Council England (ACE) this year.
"If we do not get that funding at all, it is very serious indeed," said Mr Miller.
"We would have to sit down and work out what the implications are for staff numbers, programmes and sites.
"The best scenario is we get standstill funding, and we would be thrilled with that, but in reality, it would be a real terms cut."
The museums service will find out how much cash it will get from ACE on Friday.
He described budget reductions as a "harsh reality" the service has faced for years.
"Options we have to consider and have considered in the past are reductions in opening hours, so not necessarily closures or off-loading a museum," said Mr Miller.
But he was more positive about visitors returning next year.
He anticipated an exhibition for the Gloucester shipwreck will be "one of the most sought-after blockbuster exhibitions we've ever done".
