Parkrun participants hit by stones at Norwich event
- Published
A man and a girl were hit by stones as they took part in a Parkrun event, police said.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to Sloughbottom Park, Norwich, at 09:40 GMT on 5 November to "reports of youths throwing stones".
It said the 12-year-old girl suffered bruising and the man sustained swelling to the head after the attack at the weekly, 5km (3.1-mile) running event.
The group ran away and were yet to be identified, the force added.
Miranda Ellis, one of the directors of the event that was launched in 2019, said it was hoped it was an "isolated incident that won't be repeated".
"People come together and enjoy exercising outdoors, it's healthy, it's sociable, it's a lovely thing to do and great way to start your weekend and people don't expect to be attacked in that way," she said.
"It's completely unwarranted; nobody is doing anybody any harm and it's not deserved."
She said they would have extra volunteers marshalling the course and urged participants to "look out for each other" and to report anything suspicious as soon as possible.
Police appealed for witnesses.
Parkrun is network of free, 5km events for runners, or walkers, of all abilities that takes place in hundreds of locations across the UK every Saturday at 09:00 - all run by volunteers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk