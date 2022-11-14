King's Lynn: Consultation begins on road for new housing
- Published
Proposals for a new road connected to plans for more than 4,000 new homes have been made public as part of a consultation.
The West Winch Housing Access Road will serve south east King's Lynn in Norfolk.
The road was "an essential" element of plans for new housing and resolving traffic problems, the council said.
A final planning application is due to be submitted next year.
Previously, plans for the new homes were halted until a relief road could be built.
The West Winch Housing Access Road includes improvements to the Hardwick Interchange, dualling of a section of the A47 and a new housing access road between the A47 and the A10.
David Allfrey, assistant director for infrastructure delivery at Norfolk County Council, said: "The road is an essential part of the wider plans to create new housing in the area and resolve traffic issues on the existing A10.
"We are therefore working closely with the borough council and local partners to deliver this vital piece of infrastructure as soon as possible."
He encouraged as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and provide feedback.
Traffic flow through West Winch is expected to fall significantly once the new road opens, the authority said, with daily traffic expected to be 55-62% lower than 2018 levels.
The consultation, which ends on 8 January, will include details on themes such as air quality, noise, biodiversity, drainage and climate.
Information about improving sustainable transport like cycle routes and public transport also forms part of the consultation, the council said.
Subject to the necessary approvals, construction of the access road is due to get under way in late 2025, with construction expected to take two years.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk