Fire at Gorleston FC's former Emerald Park ground thought to be arson
- Published
A fire at a derelict former football ground in Norfolk is believed to have been an arson attack.
More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Gorleston FC's former Emerald Park site on Woodfarm Lane, which started at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it took more than three hours to bring the flames under control.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are treating the incident as deliberate."
People were asked to avoid the area and residents were advised to keep their windows shut.
It is thought to be the non-league side's former social club that has been destroyed.
Gorleston are currently ground-sharing with Lowestoft Town for their home matches while they await a new facility to be built at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.
The Emerald Park site has been earmarked for demolition and housing to be built in its place.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk