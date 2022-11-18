Child abuse activists arrested over Norwich confrontation
- Published
Three people belonging to an online child abuse activist group have been arrested.
Norfolk Police said the arrests were in connection with an incident in which a suspected child sex offender was confronted in Norwich.
A man, 49, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, and a man, 56, and woman, 51, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, were taken into custody after early morning raids.
They have all been released on bail until 17 January.
Norfolk Police said the group had reported suspected offences to the police on 12 October.
Officers arrested a man, 55, from Garden Street in Norwich, on suspicion of child online sex offences.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The arrests of the activists followed alleged breaches of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act relating to a citizens arrest, Norfolk Police said.
The man from Long Eaton and woman from Barnsley were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.
The man from Barnsley was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and also arrested on suspicion of assault.
